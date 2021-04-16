Fact Check: Has The Haryana Goverment Imposed A Weekend Lockdown Amid COVID-19 Surge?

A message has been doing the rounds on social media, informing that the Manohar Lal Khattar government has imposed a weekend lockdown in Haryana, just like other states to curtail the spread of coronavirus, which has been spreading like wildfire in the past few days.

Manohar Lal Khattar debunks weekend lockdown rumours

The claims made by the message doing the rounds on social media regarding the imposition of weekend lockdown in Haryana is false as the Manohar Lal Khattar government has not issued any Press Release in this regard. CMO Haryana-the official Twitter handle of the office of the CM of Harayana, through a tweet, refuted the claims.

“Fake message about the imposition of lockdown during the weekend in Haryana has been circulated in some social media posts. That needs to be ignored fully. The state will take criminal and punitive action against the perpetrators: govt official,” the tweet read

A fake message about the imposition of lockdown during the weekend in Haryana has been circulated in some social media posts. That needs to be ignored fully. The state will take criminal and punitive action against the perpetrators. — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) April 16, 2021

The government has, however, imposed in the State a night curfew, which kicks in at 9 pm and remains in effect till 5 am. The government has also shut down schools, and ordered for the cancellation of the class 10th exam and postponement of the class 12th exams in view of the huge spike in the number of Coronavirus cases.

COVID-19 tally in Haryana

With 6,277 fresh COVID-19 cases, Haryana hit a record daily spike, pushing the active number of cases to 33,817. With this, the cumulative caseload has swollen up to 3,42,077 cases, of which 33,817 as mentioned, are still active, 3,04,906 have recovered and 3,354 have passed away.

(CREDITS-MANOHARLALKHATTAR/FACEBOOK/PTI)