Fact Check: Indian Army Soliciting Contributions For Providing Aid To Its COVID-19 Fight?

As India continues to battle the deadly coronavirus contagion, hundreds of residents-both celebrities and commoners- have joined hands to provide monetary and logistical support to the ailing. Amidst the fundraisers, a message soliciting contributions for providing aid to the Indian Army for its COVID battle is being circulated on social media. On May 10, the Indian Army took to Twitter and dismissed such messages as fraudulent and false.

There are certain messages circulating in Social Media soliciting contributions for providing aid to the Indian Army in its fight against COVID19. It is clarified that Indian Army does not endorse these messages. #Unite2FightCorona#IndianArmy#StrongAndCapable pic.twitter.com/deLwgWnRj9 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 10, 2021

Indian Army’s fight against COVID

Ever since the COVID pandemic began, the army has been valiantly contributing its bid to the battle. Last year, the army helped in the construction of quarantine facilities in various infection hit areas. Additionally, it also aided the repatriation operations to bring stranded citizens back amidst international travel bans. It also deployed significant medical resources to assist civil authorities especially at five civil hospitals ar Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna.

More recently, it has set up a COVID management cell to coordinate real-time responses amidst climbing caseload. The Indian Army also said that assistance to civil administration in Delhi is already being provided in the form of testing, admissions in military hospitals and transportation of critical medical equipment.

Earlier on May 1, the Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting, in which he reviewed the efforts of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces in supporting the civil administration in the fight against the second wave of COVID-19. In the meeting, Rajnath Singh was briefed about the many initiatives being taken by the forces, which includes the Indian Army setting up more than 720 beds in various States, 500-bed hospital being set up in Lucknow that will be functional in a brief time of two to three days, and another hospital being set up in Varanasi which will be functional by May 5, both by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

