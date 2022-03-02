Fact Check: Is Centre Offering Rs 5,000 To Public From Corona Fund? Read To Know

As the tally of COVID-19 patients continues to witness a downfall in India, many fake claims with bogus promises are doing rounds on social media. Addressing one such claim, the Government has refuted a fake message claiming that the Union Health Ministry is providing Rs.5,000 to citizens under the Corona fund. The Central government's fack check handle took to Twitter and warned the public not to forward such messages or reveal personal information on dubious websites.

एक फर्जी मैसेज में दावा किया जा रहा है कि भारत सरकार के हेल्थ मंत्रालय द्वारा कोरोना फंड के तहत ₹5000 की धनराशि प्रदान की जा रही है।#PIBFactcheck



▶️ ऐसे फर्जी संदेशों को फॉरवर्ड न करें।



▶️ इस तरह की संदिग्ध वेबसाइट पर अपनी किसी भी तरह की निजी जानकारी साझा न करें। pic.twitter.com/FTHhmHcbZ3 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 2, 2022

"A fake message is claiming that an amount of ₹ 5000 is being provided by the Ministry of Health, Government of India under the Corona Fund. Do not forward such fake messages. Do not share any of your personal information on such dubious websites", the PIB Fact Check handle wrote in its tweet. The PIB has also provided its email- @socialmedia.pib.gov.in and a helpline number- +918799711259 to report any questionable information.

Coronavirus tally in India

Meanwhile, India logged 7,554 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,38,599, while the active cases dipped to 85,680, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 5,14,246 with 223 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated whereas the daily COVID-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 24 consecutive days. In addition to this, a reduction of 6,792 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours, PTI reported.

Kerala meanwhile still continues to record over a thousand cases every day. The state reported 2,373 fresh COVID-19 infections which raised the total caseload to 65,04,433 in the state. In addition to this, 96 deaths and 5,525 recoveries were also reported in the state during the last 24 hours. Of the deaths, 7 were reported in the last 24 hours, 45 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 44 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a government release said as per PTI.

Image: Twitter/@FactCheck