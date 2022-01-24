Is Covid-19 A Bacteria That Can Be Cured With Aspirin? Here's The Truth About The Claim

Rumours about the drug Aspirin curing Covid-19 have started doing rounds among people all over again through a long Whstapp message. On 24 January 2022, Monday, the government’s Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact check team debunked yet another claim which stated that COVID-19 is not a virus but a bacteria and can be cured with a drug named Aspirin.

According to PIB, a fake message is being circulated on Whatsapp which claims that Singapore conducted an autopsy of a person who died of Covid-19 and arrived at a conclusion that it was just a bacteria and could be cured with anticoagulants like aspirin. The Whatsapp message also claimed to have performed a study on Aspirin curing the deadly virus.

The team of Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact check recently took to their official Koo handle and confirmed that the news about Aspirin curing Coronavirus doing rounds on Whatsapp was fake. The statement read, "A message being forwarded on #WhatsApp claims that #COVID19 is a bacteria that can be cured with aspirin. #PIBFactCheck ▶️ This claim is #FAKE! ▶️ #COVID19 is a virus, not a bacteria ▶️ It can not be cured with anticoagulants like aspirin." (sic)

COVID-19 updates

As of 24 January 2022, India reports 3,06,064 new COVID cases (27,469 less than yesterday), 439 deaths, and 2,43,495 recoveries in the last 24 hours while the Union Health Ministry has revealed that they have provided over 162.73 crore COVID-19 vaccines so far to States/UTs and over 13.83 crore balance & unutilized vaccine doses are still available with States/UTs to be administered.

More than 162.73 crore #COVID19 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far; over 13.83 crore balance & unutilized vaccine doses are still available with States/UTs to be administered: Union Health Ministry — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

On the other hand, the government sources have revealed how the cases have started reducing and stabilising in some States & metro cities while vaccination has reduced the impact of third wave. Adding to it, it was also mentioned that the Health Ministry was coordinating with States/UTs and shared the information that 74% of the adult population was fully vaccinated. The government sources said,

"The cases have started reducing&stabilising in some States &metro cities, vaccination has reduced the impact of third wave. Health Ministry is coordinating with States/UTs. 74% of the adult population is fully vaccinated."

Image: PTI/Unsplash