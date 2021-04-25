Last Updated:

Is COVID Vaccine Unsafe During Menstruation? All You Need To Know

Everyone above the age of 18 should get vaccinated from May 1 says government as fake claims of vaccine unsafe during menstruation takes round on social media.

Credits: @PIBFACTCHECK/TWITTER

Claim: Women should not take the vaccine five days before and after the menstrual cycle.

Claimed by: Social media

Rating: False

As fake posts on vaccine unsafe during menstruation started spreading, the Government of India has come forward to educate that this claim is fake. Vaccination for all above the ages of 18 will start from May 1. The clarification came as fake messages started taking rounds on social media websites.

The government, through Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact check, appealed to citizens to not fall on such unfounded rumour-mongering.

"#Fake post circulating on social media claims that women should not take #COVID19Vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle. Don't fall for rumours! All people above 18 should get vaccinated after May 1. Registration starts on April 28 on http://cowin.gov.in," tweeted PIB Fact Check on Saturday. 

The fake rumour stated that women should take the vaccine five days before and after their periods as their immunity level is very low during that time. After such fake claims started revolving, the Government issued circulars clarifying the issue. Several doctors also came out to throw that there is no culpable evidence connecting the efficacy of vaccines or its supposed dangers during a women's menstruation cycle.

Gynaecologist Dr Munjaal V. Kapadia tweeted urging people to take the vaccine soon. 

"A lot of patients messaging me asking if it’s safe/ effective to take the vaccine during their period. Some silly WhatsApp rumour has spooked everyone. Your period has no effect on the vaccine efficacy. Take it as soon as you can. Spread the word, please," tweeted Munjaal V. Kapadia

India COVID-19 vaccination drive

India began COVID-19 vaccine drive on January 16 with health workers and front-line workers at first, the second phase was scheduled for people above the age of 60 while currently, the vaccination process is going on for people above the age of 45. India is all set to begin the fourth phase of vaccination with people above the age of 18 for which registration will begin from April 28.

Currently, India is facing a very serious situation of COVID-19 as cases are increasing rapidly. The government has been appealing to citizens to take the vaccine at the earliest to control the çurrent spread. Several state governments have also been taking steps to encourage people from taking vaccines. 

