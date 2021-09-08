PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message Claiming 'COVID Can Be Cured With Aspirin'

In order to prevent people from falling for fake schemes, the government has frequently raised alarm over bogus claims that surface on social media. On Tuesday, September 7, the government’s Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact check team debunked yet another claim, which stated that COVID-19 is a bacteria and not a virus. According to PIB, a “fake” WhatsApp message has been circulating which claims that Singapore conducted an autopsy of a person who died of COVID-19 and found that it is actually a bacteria that can be cured with anticoagulants like aspirin.

The message claimed that a study has been conducted on aspirin’s role in curing the Coronavirus disease. While taking to Twitter, the PIB team called the claim “fake” and said that the virus cannot be cured with anticoagulants. It even asked people to not believe in such messages.

A forwarded #WhatsApp message claims that #COVID19 is not a virus but a bacteria and it can be cured with anticoagulants like aspirin.#PIBFactCheck



▶️ This claim is #FAKE!



▶️ #COVID19 is a virus not a bacteria.



▶️ It can not be cured with anticoagulants like aspirin. pic.twitter.com/e8RgPRFL0C — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 7, 2021

COVID-19 outbreak in India

Meanwhile, India recorded 31,222 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the active cases tally to 3,92,864, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Tuesday. The death count stood at 4,41,042 with 290 new fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. According to MoHFW, the total COVID-19 infection toll is currently at 3,30,58,843.

In the past 24 hours, India has administered over 1.13 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses. In the last 11 days, this achievement has been accomplished three times. COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India has crossed 70 crores now.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out in January with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The second phase commenced in March for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The nation then launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May.

The first dose has been administered to 1,036,805 healthcare professionals. A total of 84,80,456 healthcare personnel have gotten their second dose. In the 18 to 44-year-old age group, 27,17,37,284 people have received the first dosage, whereas 3,43,00,303 people received both doses. The Central Government is dedicated to speeding up the Coronavirus vaccination and expanding its coverage across the country.

