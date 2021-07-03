PIB Fact Check: Is Govt Giving Rs 4000 Assistance Under Corona Care Fund? Here's The Truth

After a Whastapp message claiming that the government is giving Rs 4,000 to everyone under a COVID relief scheme, the Press Information Bureau on Friday said that this claim is false. The PIB said that there is no such financial assistance being extended by the government. PIB's Fact Check tweet in Hindi can be translated into: "It is being claimed in a Whatsapp message that the Indian government is, under a Corona Care Fund Scheme, giving a sum of Rs 4,000 to everyone. This is a false claim. The government is running no such scheme."

PIB Fact Check rejects Corona Care Fund Scheme claim

Instead of such a scheme, the government has announced a slew of measured amid the economic distress during the pandemic and the restrictions put in place to curd the rising cases of COVID-19 across the country.

In another fact check, earlier, a viral social media post made to look like a screenshot of a television channel claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nationwide lockdown from July 1 till July 31, also declaring the "beginning of the third wave".

However, the PIB Fact Check was prompt enough to reject the claims and asked citizens to be wary of such viral posts in circulation. Sharing the image of the post on Twitter, the fact check wing clarified that no such announcement was made by the prime minister. "Prime Minister has not made any such announcement. Kindly be wary of such misleading messages. The said claim is fake," PIB Fact Check wrote on Twitter.

