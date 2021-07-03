Last Updated:

PIB Fact Check: Is Govt Giving Rs 4000 Assistance Under Corona Care Fund? Here's The Truth

A claim is being made on WhatsApp that the govt is providing financial assistance of Rs 4,000 under the 'Corona Care Fund Scheme' is fake, said PIB Fact Check

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
Pixabay, PTI

Pixabay, PTI


After a Whastapp message claiming that the government is giving Rs 4,000 to everyone under a COVID relief scheme, the Press Information Bureau on Friday said that this claim is false. The PIB said that there is no such financial assistance being extended by the government. PIB's Fact Check tweet in Hindi can be translated into: "It is being claimed in a Whatsapp message that the Indian government is, under a Corona Care Fund Scheme, giving a sum of Rs 4,000 to everyone. This is a false claim. The government is running no such scheme."

PIB Fact Check rejects Corona Care Fund Scheme claim

Instead of such a scheme, the government has announced a slew of measured amid the economic distress during the pandemic and the restrictions put in place to curd the rising cases of COVID-19 across the country. 

In another fact check, earlier, a viral social media post made to look like a screenshot of a television channel claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nationwide lockdown from July 1 till July 31, also declaring the "beginning of the third wave".

However, the PIB Fact Check was prompt enough to reject the claims and asked citizens to be wary of such viral posts in circulation. Sharing the image of the post on Twitter, the fact check wing clarified that no such announcement was made by the prime minister. "Prime Minister has not made any such announcement. Kindly be wary of such misleading messages. The said claim is fake," PIB Fact Check wrote on Twitter.

READ | PIB gives COVID twist to hilarious 'Dhamaal' scene to raise awareness; netizens in splits

(Image: 

READ | 'Misleading': PIB warns against fake notice claiming schools to remain closed till Nov 30
READ | Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal Director General of PIB
READ | FB & Instagram deleted PIB fact check post on vaccine; issued warning
READ | PIB Fact Check refutes Rs 500 fake note claim; says 'both types of banknotes are valid'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND