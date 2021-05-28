Fact Check: Whatsapp New Communication Rules, Red And Blue Tick; Are These Forwards True?

In view of the Centre's new IT rules where several platforms have been directed to comply, fake message relevant to the row have started circulating on WhatsApp. WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform itself is a part of the whole situation surrounding the new IT rules. A new message is making rounds on WhatsApp which states that two blue ticks and one red tick can mean that the government is initiating action against the user. In addition, the message also claims that three red ticks mean that the government has already started court proceedings against the user. The claim is however fake.

New communication rules for WhatsApp? Misinformation debunked

The viral message claims that the messenger has introduced new communication rules. This also comes at a time when WhatsApp has moved the Delhi High Court against the Centre's new IT rules which require the platforms to ensure a traceability method. Even though the traceability part of the new IT rules is being challenged by the Facebook-owned messenger, it is a known fact that WhatsApp maintains private and end-to-end encryption. This means that no one, including Facebook, the government or any third party can read or have access to your messages.

Do not fall for such #Whatsapp messages being circulated.



No such thing is being done by the Government.



However, everyone is advised to not share any false news/misinformation concerning #CoronavirusInIndia



For authentic information follow @MoHFW_INDIA and @pib_India pic.twitter.com/XBErXb1CSP — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 24, 2020

Meanwhile, the viral message which has already made it to several users also claims that the users' calls will be recorded and social media accounts will also be monitored. Moreover, it also claims that messages which are negative against the government or messages on a religious issue will lead to an arrest. All these claims are fake and users are urged to refrain from forwarding such messages.

The viral message contains more bogus claims that the user's device will be connected to the ministry system. Additionally, it also says that the new tick system enables users to check if the text messages they send are being checked by the government. WhatsApp has not introduced any new communication rules and there is no feature that involves three red tick or three blue ticks.

एक वायरल मैसेज में दावा किया जा रहा है कि भारत सरकार द्वारा अब 'नए संचार नियम' के तहत सोशल मीडिया और फोन कॉल की निगरानी रखी जाएगी।#PIBFactCheck: यह दावा फ़र्ज़ी है।

भारत सरकार द्वारा ऐसा कोई नियम लागू नहीं किया गया है।

ऐसे किसी भी फ़र्ज़ी/अस्पष्ट सूचना को फॉरवर्ड ना करें। pic.twitter.com/mW9LT2W1k4 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 27, 2021

'Ordinary Users Of WhatsApp Have Nothing To Fear': RS Prasad

Amid these fake claims, the IT Minister of India on Thursday had already put on record that ordinary users of the app will not be affected by the new rules. Ravi Shankar Prasad took to Twitter and announced that new IT rules have been brought in to establish the source of the message that led to the commissioning of specific crimes mentioned in the rules. The Union Minister assured that the central government 'fully recognises and respects' the citizens' 'Right to Privacy'. He also went on to say that the steps to reveal the 'first originator' of offensive messages in circulation pertain to offences relating to sovereignty, integrity and security of India, public order, rape, child sexual abuse. Prasad added that these measures are carried out when other less intrusive measures are not effective against the offenses.

The Union Minister once again highlighted the key points of the new IT rules and mentioned that the social media companies are required to announce an India based grievance redressal officer, compliance officer and nodal officer. The individuals will be announced so that users of social media have a forum to raise their grievances, Prasad added. The minister added that the measures have been adopted to prevent abuse and misuse of social media. He concluded his statement by reiterating that the government welcomes criticism.

WhatsApp Moves Delhi HC Against New IT Rules

On Wednesday, WhatsApp had moved the Delhi High Court against the Centre's new IT rules. The move challenged the Centre's recent rules for social media that will ensure to trace the message and disclose the 'first originator'. The petition was filed on May 25, which was the deadline for social media companies to comply with the new rules enacted by the Centre. The Facebook-owned messaging platform has therefore argued that traceability provision is against the individual's fundamental right to privacy. It has also urged the court to declare the traceability provision unconstitutional and prevent criminal liability to its employees for non-compliance.