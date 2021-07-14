Is 'PIB Fact Check' Officially On Youtube? Government Clarifies

There is a surge in Fake News since the novel coronavirus pandemic broke out. Various fake handles are being created of famous personalities and government handles. In recent, there are few Youtube channels claiming to be the official channel of the government's fact check handle- PIB Fact Check.

Debunking the disinformation, the government clarified that these "Youtube channels impersonating PIB Fact Check are Fake." The PIB fact check said that they are not on the video streaming platform.

"Some #YouTube channels by the name "PIB Fact Check" are claiming to be the official channel of the PIB Fact Check #PIBFactCheck: These channels are #FAKE. We are NOT on YouTube," the government tweeted. Some #YouTube channels by the name "PIB Fact Check" are claiming to be the official channel of the PIB Fact Check #PIBFactCheck: These channels are #FAKE. We are NOT on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/nVCHmK7Rm9 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 14, 2021

Currently, the PIB fact check has a presence in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Koo. All are verified handles.

Earlier this year, PIB shared a list of fraudulent websites and cautioned citizens to stay away from them. The fact check wing also shared tips that citizens can follow to surf safely.

PIB shares tips for internet users to surf safely

Use secure internet connection Be wary of clicking unknown links Stay clear of questionable downloads Trust only official sources Double-check the information you post Beware of online scams Update your anti-virus and firewall

Job seekers also need to beware as there are several fake websites releasing recruitment notifications. Recently, a fake website of the Territorial Army for various Indian Army posts. However, PIB termed it fake.

"A website claiming to be the official website of the Territorial Army is inviting applications for various posts. #PIBFactCheck: This website and recruitment notification are #Fake. For official updates, visit https://jointerritorialarmy.gov.in," PIB had tweeted.