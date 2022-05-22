SBI Users Warned Against Ongoing SMS Scam; Govt Asks All To Delete Message, Report Issue

Over the last few days, SBI customers are receiving a scam message that claims that their account has been hacked. The message is being used by malicious users to steal personal details and even money from people's accounts. As per a Twitter user, the message reads "Dear user your SBI account will be blocked today due to incomplete KYC, for the updating PAN CARD number."

The message also contains a link that is used by scammers to gain access to users' information.

SBI SMS Scam debunked by govt

The official Twitter handle of the Press Information Bureau shared information via its Twitter account on May 18, 2022. The organisation mentions that the message in circulation that claims users' SBI accounts to be hacked is fake. In the tweet, the organisation warns users not to respond to emails/SMS asking to share their personal or banking details. Additionally, the organisation asks users to report such issues on the official SBI portal at report.phishin@sbi.co.in.

A message in circulation claiming that your @TheOfficialSBI account has been blocked is #FAKE #PIBFactCheck



▶️ Do not respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details.



▶️ If you receive any such message, report immediately at report.phishing@sbi.co.in pic.twitter.com/Y8sVlk95wH — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 18, 2022

Replying to a Twitter user who received the message, SBI said "Our IT Security team will initiate appropriate action on it. Further, we advise all our customers not to respond to emails/SMS/calls/embedded links asking them to share their personal or banking details like user ID/Password/Debit Card number/PIN/CVV/OTP etc." SBI has also asked customers to report issues to the email ID mentioned above or to content via the helpline number 1930.

As a general practice, users should not respond to such messages that claim that their account has been hacked. Banks like SBI do not send official messages via personal phone numbers, which can easily be observed while one gets a message. Users should be very careful while clicking on links, especially when it comes to messages related to their bank account.

Most recently, SBI has rolled out vacancies for 642 Channel Manager Posts. State Bank of India is seeking to recruit retired officers of SBI for Channel Manager Facilitator, Channel Manager Supervisor, and Support Officer posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 642 posts will be filled on a contractual basis. The application process for the same is underway, and June 7 is the last date for the submission of the application form.