Beware: Fake Government Websites Promising Jobs Doing Rounds On Internet; PIB Fact Checks

In efforts to make people aware of the scams, the fact-checking unit of the PIB informed the citizens that in the name of government schemes, various fraudsters are misusing the name of official government websites by imitating them. Further urging to avoid these fake websites, the fact-checking unit of the agency warned people to not share their personal information with anyone.

Cautioning people against the ongoing scam, the fact-checking agency said that many fake government websites are doing rounds on the internet promising jobs and various benefits.

It further warned people against a fake government website on National Technical Textile Mission (NTTM) which was offering jobs to the youth.

The agency further listed another fake website named after the government’s integrated scheme for school education, ‘Samagrah Shikh Abhiyan’, which was promised several positions.

Listing other fake websites, cbse.govt.com and rte.gov.org.in, the fact-checking agency said that the fraudsters are asking students to pay registration fees.

⚠️धोखाधड़ी से सावधान!



सरकारी योजनाओं के नाम पर धोखेबाज आधिकारिक सरकारी वेबसाइटों की नकल कर उनके नाम का दुरुपयोग करते हैं।



इन फ़र्ज़ी वेबसाइटों से बचें और अपनी निजी जानकारी किसी से भी साझा न करें।



PIB enlists ways to identify fake websites: