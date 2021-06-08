Last Updated:

Fact Check: Amit Shah's Alleged Letter To UP CM Yogi Adityanath On COVID-19 Efforts real?

A letter allegedly written by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is doing rounds on social media.

Written By
Shloak Prabhu
Yogi Adityanath

Image: PTI/ANI/Twitter - @PIBFactCheck


CLAIM:

Amit Shah writes a letter to Yogi Adityanath praising him for handling the COVID-19 situation, directs him to ensure maximum vaccination registration ahead of UP polls in 2022.

CLAIMED BY:

Social Media posts

RATING:

False

TRUTH - O - METER


A letter allegedly written by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is doing the rounds on social media. The letter mentioning Amit Shah has apparently praised the Uttar Pradesh CM for handling the COVID-19 crisis in the state. In addition, the letter also states that Shah has directed Adityanath to register more people for vaccination in Western Uttar Pradesh. 

Truth behind Amit Shah's alleged letter to Yogi Adityanath 

The letter also claims that Amit Shah is directing Yogi Adityanath for ensuring maximum vaccination registration as it may be the key to success in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh election. However, the government has now debunked the misinformation and stated that the letter is fake and not written by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 

India's vaccination drive update

According to the Health Ministry's data on Monday, the overall vaccination in the country has exceeded 23.59 crore. In addition, it also indicated that more than 31 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Monday, while more than 3.04 crore beneficiaries of age group 18 to 44 have been inoculated with their first dose so far. On Monday itself, more than 16.07 lakh doses were administered to people in age group 18 to 44 for their first dose. 

READ | Fact Check: Does COVID-19 vaccinated arm generate electricity as seen in viral video?

PM Modi announces Centralised Vaccination Policy

In a major vaccination announcement, PM Modi on Monday announced a 100 per cent centralised vaccination drive that will be implemented within two weeks. Additionally, he announced that the decentralized policy which began in May 1 will be scrapped. He added that the Centre will account for the procurement of 75% of COVID-19 vaccines from the manufacturers and provide these free to the States for inoculation. The remaining 25% would be available for private players, with a cap on the service charge.

READ | FB & Instagram deleted PIB fact check post on vaccine; issued warning

READ | FACT CHECK: PM Modi's photo with Nita Ambani shared by Ex-Prasar Bharati CEO real?
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND