Fact Check: Amit Shah's Alleged Letter To UP CM Yogi Adityanath On COVID-19 Efforts real?

A letter allegedly written by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is doing the rounds on social media. The letter mentioning Amit Shah has apparently praised the Uttar Pradesh CM for handling the COVID-19 crisis in the state. In addition, the letter also states that Shah has directed Adityanath to register more people for vaccination in Western Uttar Pradesh.

Truth behind Amit Shah's alleged letter to Yogi Adityanath

The letter also claims that Amit Shah is directing Yogi Adityanath for ensuring maximum vaccination registration as it may be the key to success in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh election. However, the government has now debunked the misinformation and stated that the letter is fake and not written by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

A letter allegedly written by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is in circulation on social media.#PIBFactCheck



This letter is #Fake. No such letter has been written by the Union Home Minister @AmitShah. pic.twitter.com/JbbCjmlu0e — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 7, 2021

India's vaccination drive update

According to the Health Ministry's data on Monday, the overall vaccination in the country has exceeded 23.59 crore. In addition, it also indicated that more than 31 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Monday, while more than 3.04 crore beneficiaries of age group 18 to 44 have been inoculated with their first dose so far. On Monday itself, more than 16.07 lakh doses were administered to people in age group 18 to 44 for their first dose.

#LargestVaccineDrive



➡️ Cumulative Vaccine Coverage exceeds 23.59 Cr.



➡️ More than 31 lakh vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm. https://t.co/zJkGFEqfCa pic.twitter.com/m5iRKev8TG — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) June 7, 2021

#LargestVaccineDrive



➡️ More than 3.04 Cr beneficiaries of age group 18-44 Vaccinated for 1st dose.



➡️ More than 16.07 Lakh vaccine doses administered to 18-44 age group for first dose today. pic.twitter.com/zvQCOKr2lJ — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) June 7, 2021

PM Modi announces Centralised Vaccination Policy

In a major vaccination announcement, PM Modi on Monday announced a 100 per cent centralised vaccination drive that will be implemented within two weeks. Additionally, he announced that the decentralized policy which began in May 1 will be scrapped. He added that the Centre will account for the procurement of 75% of COVID-19 vaccines from the manufacturers and provide these free to the States for inoculation. The remaining 25% would be available for private players, with a cap on the service charge.