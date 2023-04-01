Last Updated:

Fact Check: Board Exams For Class 10th Getting Abolished? Know The Whole Story

Amidst the rumours of tenth class boards examination getting abolished under the New Education Policy, it has been clarified by PIB that the claim is fake.

Abheet Sajwan
Image: Claim of 10 board exams cancellation clarified


Amidst the rumours of the tenth class board examination getting abolished under the New Education Policy, it has been clarified by the Press Information Bureau that the claim is fake and no such provision is there to end the crucial exam.

Students who are appearing for the Board exams are bombarded with information from all sources. A viral message is getting circulated amongst the students claiming that the Class 10 Board exams will be scrapped as per the provisions given in the New Education Policy (NEP) 2022. 

PIB busts the fake rumour

Taking to Twitter, the Press Information Bureau Fact Check busted the claim and urged people to not forward such misguiding messages.

"Claim: Class 10 board exams to be abolished under NewEducationPolicy.

- This claim is fake.

- There is no provision to abolish the 10th class board exams in the new education policy.

- Please don't forward such misleading messages", tweeted Press Information Bureau Fact Check.

The title of the message reads (in Hindi), "New Education Policy gets Union Cabinet's approval, 10th board exams abolished, M Phil will also be closed."

 

