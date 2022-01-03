Fact Check: Dearness Allowance (DA) Payable To Central Govt Employees Put In Abeyance?

Amid the threat of a possible third wave of COVID-19 and Omicron scare, several fraudsters and scammers are using social media platforms to spread fake news. Recently, an order claiming to be from the Ministry of Finance stated that the Dearance Allowance and Dearness Relief payable to Central Government employees and pensioners will be kept in abeyance in view of the Omicron threat.

The letter claimed, "The undersigned is directed to say that in view of increasing cases of Omicron (COVID-19, SARS-2), it has been decided that Dearness Allowance payable to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to Central Government pensioners, payable at current rates are to be kept in abeyance so as to deal with any unprecedented situation."

It added, "These orders shall be applicable to all Central government employees and Central Government pensioners. The finance department of all ministries is hereby directed to control additional expenditure as justifiable."

PIB Fact Check busts fake news

Calling the order fake, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of India informed that no such order has been issued by the Finance Ministry. The government also share a picture of the hoax order with a fake stamp.

A #Fake order issued in the name of the Ministry of Finance claiming that the 'Dearness Allowance & Dearness Relief payable to Central Govt employees and pensioners will be kept in abeyance' is in circulation.#PIBFactCheck



▶️No such order has been issued by the @FinMinIndia. pic.twitter.com/DnZ4IY91FF — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 3, 2022



Centre calls PM Mudra Yojna letter demanding Rs 4,500 payment fake

Recently, a letter claiming to be issued by the Ministry of Finance went viral on social media platforms granting a loan under the PM Mudra Yojna scheme and requesting payment of Rs 4,500 on the pretext of leader charge.

"We are sending you this letter to confirm your loan has been approved by 'Pradhan Mantri Mudra Loan' for 2 years 6 months. When you submit your amount 3% of Loan Amount Rs 4500 its the company responsibility to hand over loan amount Rs 150000 and our team will visit your place shortly. Please continue your loan process without any hesitation," the letter claimed.

However, PIB called the letter fake and informed that no such letter has been issued by the government.

If you come across any suspicious government policies and schemes on social media or any portal. You can reach out to PIB at socialmedia@pib.gov.in and +91 8799711259.

Image: Pixabay