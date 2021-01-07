Fact Check: Did Chinese FDI In India Increase Under The Modi Government?

Origin

An infographic circulating on social media has claimed that Chinese Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in India has considerably increased from the Congress-led UPA's tenure to the BJP-led NDA's rule under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the infographic, a comparison column has been drawn between UPA and NDA tenure, charting out Chinese investment in India from 2011 to 2019. The infographic has claimed that the Chinese FDI under BJP has risen considerably from $2.8 billion in 2017 to $4.14 billion in 2019.

Here is the truth

All the figures mentioned by the infographic circulating on social media are absolutely false and misrepresenting. As per the Press Information Bureau, the FDI inflow from China has declined from $0.350 billion in 2017 to $0.163 billion in 2019. The claim that the Chinese FDI into India has increased from $2.8 billion in 2017 to $4.14 billion in 2019 under the Modi Government is fake and incorrect.

Moreover, in 2020, India launched a massive phased digital strike against China along with multiple states Maharashtra cancelling multi-million dollar contracts with Chinese firms to prevent large-scale investments by the Communist country into India.

After India lost 20 of its soldiers in a brutal face-off with China at the LAC, the Indian government looking into the privacy policies of Chinese applications, banned almost 200 Chinese applications, including the very popular PUBG and TikTok which is said to have burned a massive hole in the pockets of Chinese investors in India.

