Fact Check: Did Ranbir Kapoor Throw Fan's Phone? Know The Truth Behind Viral Video

Ranbir Kapoor recently made headlines when a video of him throwing away a fan's phone went viral on social media, on Friday (January 27). In the viral video, a fan can be seen attempting to take a picture with Ranbir, who is also seen posing and grinning.

The young man made multiple failed attempts to take the ideal selfie. However, irritated Ranbir requested the fan's phone and then tossed it away, leaving the fan in complete disbelief.

Check out the video here:

The video has left the internet divided and has been trending on Twitter with the hashtag 'AngryRanbirKapoor'. While some people thought Ranbir was rather harsh to the fan, the majority of online users think it was a joke or the actor was filming for some kind of ad campaign.

I'M A Fan of #RanbirKapoor The actor but this behaviour isn't Justified RK!!



Please for ur Fans Apologize to this guy for once #TJMM #ranbir https://t.co/uTCvECspJ3 — SUNNIK DON CHAKRABARTY (@sunnikbabi1) January 27, 2023

For celebrities' like #RanbirKapoor this type of actions towards their fans are not Fine,What’s this behaviour 😂 ? #angryranbirkapoor https://t.co/0PoyKQHgmP — Rahull Chaudhary (@itsrahull_) January 27, 2023

I think Ranbir Kapoor throwing a fan's camera is part of an ad gimmick... a cell phone ad maybe? RK is one of the most well-behaved & well-brought stars I know & he could/would never lose his cool in public like this. And he loves his fans. 💖 — Upala KBR ❤ (@upalakbr999) January 27, 2023

A video is going viral in which #Ranbirkapoor throws a fan's mobile when he is taking a selfie,

Just to clear this out, this is an Ad shoot and going viral bcoz of the unique promotion campaign, so please don't spread unnecessary hate🙏 pic.twitter.com/Mnikfy2C2v — VR (@ranbirrkapoor28) January 27, 2023

The claim in the video that Ranbir was being rude to the fan is most likely false. The fans believe it's a gimmick for the promotion of the smartphone company, which has Kapoor on board as their brand ambassador.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be starring in Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'. He will also star in Sandeep Vanga-directed film 'Animal', which will also feature Rashmika Mandana in the lead role.