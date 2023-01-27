Last Updated:

Fact Check: Did Ranbir Kapoor Throw Fan's Phone? Know The Truth Behind Viral Video

In the viral video, a fan can be seen attempting to take a picture with Ranbir, who is also seen posing and grinning.

Anjali Negi
Ranbir Kapoor

CLAIM:

In a viral video, actor Ranbir Kapoor can be seen getting angry at a fan for asking for a selfie and tossing his phone away out of frustration.

CLAIMED BY:

Social Media

RATING:

Unproven

Ranbir Kapoor recently made headlines when a video of him throwing away a fan's phone went viral on social media, on Friday (January 27). In the viral video, a fan can be seen attempting to take a picture with Ranbir, who is also seen posing and grinning.

The young man made multiple failed attempts to take the ideal selfie. However, irritated Ranbir requested the fan's phone and then tossed it away, leaving the fan in complete disbelief.

Check out the video here: 

The video has left the internet divided and has been trending on Twitter with the hashtag 'AngryRanbirKapoor'. While some people thought Ranbir was rather harsh to the fan, the majority of online users think it was a joke or the actor was filming for some kind of ad campaign. 

The claim in the video that Ranbir was being rude to the fan is most likely false. The fans believe it's a gimmick for the promotion of the smartphone company, which has Kapoor on board as their brand ambassador.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be starring in Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'. He will also star in Sandeep Vanga-directed film 'Animal', which will also feature Rashmika Mandana in the lead role.

