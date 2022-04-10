Fact Check: GoI Debunks Fake News Claiming Centre Giving Money To Install Mobile Towers

A letter claiming the Government of India is planning to install mobile towers under the Digital India WiFi network made rounds on social media sites. According to the agreement letter, Rs 25,000 rent would be paid for giving space to install a mobile tower under the scheme apart from offering a job. People who have completed class 10 fall under the eligibility criteria to get hired.

The letter further mentioned that for signing a contract for 20 years, Rs 30 lakh in advance will be paid and asked for a payment of Rs 730 on the pretext of the registration fee. However, taking to Twitter, GoI's fact check handle clarified that no such initiative was launched and the viral letter is fake.

PIB Fact Check

The Press Information Bureau shot down the fake news and wrote, "It is claimed in an approval letter that Govt of India is installing mobile towers under @DigitalIndia Wi-Fi network. The letter is also asking payment of Rs 730 on the pretext of the registration fee (sic)".

It is claimed in an approval letter that Govt of India is installing mobile towers under @_DigitalIndia Wi-Fi network. The letter is also asking a payment of Rs 730 on the pretext of registration fee#PIBFactCheck



▶️This is claim #FAKE



▶️GOI has not issued this approval letter pic.twitter.com/CCLAMxDopZ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 9, 2022

A similar letter was circulated earlier in November 2021.

Digital India Programme

In 2015, the Government of India launched a campaign called 'Digital India' to ensure the Government's services are made available to citizens electronically by improved online infrastructure. The Centre aimed to digitally empower India in the field of technology by increasing Internet connectivity. The initiative includes plans to connect rural areas with high-speed internet networks.

The main three visions of the Digital India programme which aims to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy include:

1) Digital infrastructure as a utility to every citizen's infrastructure

2) Governance and services on demand

3) Digital empowerment of citizens

Multiple Government Ministries and Departments are covered under the umbrella programme of Digital India. It weaves together a large number of ideas and thoughts into a single, comprehensive vision so that each of them can be implemented as part of a larger goal. With the overall coordination of the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY), Digital India is to be implemented by the entire Government.

(Image: @PIBFactCheck/Twitter)