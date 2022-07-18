Last Updated:

Fact Check: Govt Debunks Fake News On 'unlimited Alcohol Supply' With A Meme; Check Here

The PIB's fact check department dismissed a fake document about the installation of alcohol pipeline for Rs11,000 with an amusing meme. Check how it responded.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
CLAIM:

The Central government is installing an alcohol pipeline in households at Rs 11,000

CLAIMED BY:

Social media

RATING:

False

The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking department has cleared the air around a fake post over an alcohol pipeline connection doing the rounds on social media. Taking to Twitter, PIB Fact Check posted the picture of a document claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to gift a pipeline connection for alcohol to daily consumers. The document further says that those who wish to install the pipeline at their house can prepare a demand draft worth Rs 11,000 and submit it with an application form at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO India). 

The document also says that one month after receiving the application form, the pipeline, along with a meter, will be connected to the recipient's house and the bill will be sent as per the consumption.

The fake document drew an amusing reaction from the PIB Fact Check team which captioned its tweet, "Chill guys, Don’t get your hopes too high." It even added a hilarious meme beneath the picture to express the team's reaction to such posts. 

PIB dismisses other Centre-related fake news

Earlier in the day, the PIB took to Twitter to dismiss other fake news being circulated on social media relating to the Central government. The Fact Check team also clarified about an appointment letter circulating on social media with the purported signature of the Directorate General of Human Resource Development (DGHRD). PIB's post confirmed that the letter issued in the name of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) is fake.

"No such letter has been issued by DGHRD, CBIC. Appointment letters are issued by the Ministry and not by DGHRD, CBIC," the PIB's tweet read. 

