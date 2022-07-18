Fact Check: Govt Debunks Fake News On 'unlimited Alcohol Supply' With A Meme; Check Here

The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking department has cleared the air around a fake post over an alcohol pipeline connection doing the rounds on social media. Taking to Twitter, PIB Fact Check posted the picture of a document claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to gift a pipeline connection for alcohol to daily consumers. The document further says that those who wish to install the pipeline at their house can prepare a demand draft worth Rs 11,000 and submit it with an application form at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO India).

The document also says that one month after receiving the application form, the pipeline, along with a meter, will be connected to the recipient's house and the bill will be sent as per the consumption.

Chill guys,



Don’t get your hopes too high‼️#PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/34zeYEKByq — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 18, 2022

The fake document drew an amusing reaction from the PIB Fact Check team which captioned its tweet, "Chill guys, Don’t get your hopes too high." It even added a hilarious meme beneath the picture to express the team's reaction to such posts.

PIB dismisses other Centre-related fake news

Earlier in the day, the PIB took to Twitter to dismiss other fake news being circulated on social media relating to the Central government. The Fact Check team also clarified about an appointment letter circulating on social media with the purported signature of the Directorate General of Human Resource Development (DGHRD). PIB's post confirmed that the letter issued in the name of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) is fake.

An appointment letter is circulating on social media with the purported signature of DGHRD, @cbic_india.#PIBFactCheck



▶️This letter is #Fake.



▶️No such letter has been issued by DGHRD, CBIC.



▶️Appointment letters are issued by the Ministry and not by DGHRD, CBIC. pic.twitter.com/j4Ws0btxbR — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 18, 2022

"No such letter has been issued by DGHRD, CBIC. Appointment letters are issued by the Ministry and not by DGHRD, CBIC," the PIB's tweet read.