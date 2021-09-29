Fact Check: Has MHA Warned About Chinese Firecrackers That Cause Asthma, Eye Ailments?

Amid the worries caused by the pandemic, the outbreak of misinformation on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp and Instagram had been a constant worry for the community. Recently, a warning is being shared on a Facebook-owned instant messaging application claiming that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has notified about special firecrackers and decoratives lights that are being sent by China to spread asthma and eye ailments in India.

According to a claim currently running viral on WhatsApp: "As Pakistan cannot attack India directly, according to intelligence, Islamabad is taking help of China. To spread asthma, China is sending special types of firecrackers in India that will release carbon monoxide. Also, to increase eye ailments, special types of decoratives lights is being produced. It is requested to not use Chinese products on Diwali. Spead this message to fellow Indians." The text has been underlined by Biswajit Mukherjee, who the WA forward claimed is an MHA official.

Dismissing the claims, the Press Information Bureau of India raised a fake alert. The government's fact check handle said that no such warning has been given by the Home Ministry and urged people to not share such fake messages.

"In a fake message being sent in the name of the Ministry of Home Affairs, it is being claimed that China is sending special types of firecrackers and decorative lights to India to cause asthma and eye diseases. No such information has been given by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Black small square Please do not share such fake messages," PIB Fact Check tweeted.

गृह मंत्रालय के नाम से भेजे जा रहे एक फर्जी मैसेज में दावा किया जा रहा है कि चीन भारत में अस्थमा और नेत्र रोग कारक विशेष प्रकार के पटाखे और सजावटी लाइट भेज रहा है।#PIBFactcheck



▪️ गृह मंत्रालय द्वारा ऐसी कोई सूचना नहीं दी गई है।

▪️ कृपया ऐसे फर्जी सन्देशों को साझा न करें। pic.twitter.com/dd7n64eZxG — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 29, 2021

The PIB fact check is the government's fact check arm to debunk misleading news on government policies and schemes. If you suspect any government-related fake news. You can reach out to PIB at 8799711259 or socialmedia@pib.gov.in.

Delhi imposes ban on firecrackers

In a key development related to firecrackers, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has imposed a complete ban on the busting and sale of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2021. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a prohibition on firecrackers earlier this month, calling it "essential to save lives." Last year, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed a complete ban on the use or sale of all likes of firecrackers in the NCR from November 9 to November 30.