Fact Check: Has NMC Notified Students Studying Abroad For Eligibility Certificate?

To keep people from falling for bogus schemes, the government has repeatedly issued warnings about false claims that arise on social media. On Tuesday, September 28, the government's Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking team debunked yet another claim, which stated that the "National Medical Commission issued a notice noting that students who began studying in foreign medical institutions on or after 1/1/2019 must obtain an eligibility certificate under the Indian Medical Council Act by 31/12/2021." However, this is absolutely a false claim and National Medical Commission has not issued any such notice, according to the PIB fact check team. While taking to Twitter, the PIB team called the public notice "fake".

National Medical Commission on eligibility certificate of students studying in foreign institutes

The notice available at the official site of National Medical Commission read, "It may be noted that the erstwhile Medical Council of India had provided a list of foreign Medical Institutions/Universities for MBBS or equivalent course based upon the information received from the Indian Embassy/High Commission of India concerned. However, it is to state that the 2018 notification to the Screening Test Regulations clearly states that all Indian Citizens/Overseas Citizen of India who have obtained a primary medical qualification from any Medical Institution outside India have to qualify the prescribed Screening test for purposes of obtaining registration in India in addition to fulfilling other eligibility criteria stated in the regulations."

It is important to note that the National Medical Commission does not support any list of Foreign Medical Institutions/Universities offering MBBS or comparable programmes. The general public is advised that before enrolling in an MBBS or equivalent course at a university outside India, confirmation of the fee structure, course details (which should be comparable to MBBS courses in India in terms of content, duration, and internship), and so on should be obtained directly from the University/Institution concerned, it added.

More about NMC

The National Medical Commission (NMC) was established by an act of Parliament known as the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, which went into effect on September 25, 2020, via a gazette notification dated 24.9.2020. Following that, the Board of Governors in supersession of the Medical Council of India, established under Section 3A of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, is dissolved, said its official website.

