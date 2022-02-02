Fact Check: Is Govt Giving Rs 3500 Monthly Allowance To Unemployed Under Central Scheme?

A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the 2022-23 budget, a claim has been going viral on social media platforms, especially on WhatsApp, that the Central government is providing monthly assistance of Rs 3,500 to unemployed youth under the 'Pradhan Mantri Berojgar Bhatta Yojana'.

A message going viral in Whatsapp claims, "The government will give Rs 3,500 per month to unemployed youth in the country. The registration process has started for 'Pradhan Mantri Berojgar Bhatta Yojana 2022', under which jobless youth will get Rs 3,500 every month." The message that comes with a suspicious link asked users to click on it for registration.

Taking to Koo, Centre's fact check handle informed that no such scheme has been launched by the government and asked users to not click on any suspicious link. "A viral message circulating on Whatsapp claims that the Government of India is providing ₹ 3,500 per month under the Pradhan Mantri Berojgar Bhatta Yojana’," the PIB fact check said.

"No such scheme is being run by GOI. Do not click on any suspicious links," it added.'

A similar claim had also gone viral in October last year, claiming that the government is giving Rs 3,500 monthly allowance to the unemployed. The viral message had claimed that the beneficiary must be 10th pass and should be between 18 to 40 years of age. However, PIB raised a fake alert and called it fraud.

Budget 2022: PLI scheme, food processing sector, & start-ups to create more jobs in India

After presenting the Union Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in conversation with public service broadcaster DD News mentioned that when the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) was launched, people were doubtful of the scheme offering employment opportunities, but they were proved wrong. Citing an independent study, she said that the scheme has helped save jobs in the MSME sector.

Speaking on providing employment opportunities, Sitharaman said, "Apart from PLI expansion, food processing sectors, and start-ups, also many small MSME units are the mediums through which employment opportunities are increased."

During the Budget Speech, the Finance Minister had mentioned that the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for achieving self-reliant India or Atmanirbhar Bharat has received an excellent response, with the potential to create 60 lakh jobs.