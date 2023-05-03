Fact Check: Is Govt Providing ₹4,500 Per Month To Those Who Have Daughters?

A video by a YouTube channel called 'Sarkari Vlog' surfaced on the internet, which claims that the Central government is giving Rs. 4,500 per month to those who have daughters in their families under the 'Kanya Sumangala Yojana.' The Press Information Bureau's fact-check took to Twitter to debunk the claims, saying, "No such claim is being run by the government."

Is the Central government giving Rs. 45,000 per month to girl children?

The PIB debunked the claims and announced on Twitter, "This claim is fake. No such scheme is being run by the central government."

What is Kanya Sumangala Yojana?

The Kanya Sumangala Yojana is an innovative monetary benefit scheme initiated by the Uttar Pradesh government that aims to empower girl children in the state. The scheme offers monetary assistance under the Kanya Sumangala Yojana 2023 to the guardians or parents of two girl children in one family.

Earlier in April, a similar YouTube video went viral, which claimed that under the PM Ladli Laxmi Yojana, a cash amount of Rs. 1.6 lakh is being given by the government to every girl child in the country.

The Press Information Bureau shot down the fake news and wrote, "It is being claimed in a #YouTube video that a cash amount of ₹ 1,60,000 is being given by the central government to all daughters under PM Ladli Laxmi Yojana(sic)." The PIB labelled the viral YouTube video as fake. It further said, "No such scheme is being run by the Central Government."