Fact Check: Is Indian Government Providing Work From Home Opportunities? Check Out Details

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation, fake news is being circulated on social media platforms such Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp. People being in a vulnerable situation are easily caught in the fake news trap and the claims made in it. Recently, a message has been circulating on WhatsApp claiming that the Government of India in collaboration with the company has been providing work from home opportunities.

According to the shared message, an organisation named The King of Shadows has collaborated with the Indian Government for creating a money-making model in 2021. Anyone willing to make money needs to have a mobile phone and invest a minimal amount of Rs 300 for making money within 5 minutes. Furthermore, it also claims that a person can earn from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 per day easily and withdraw the amount on the same day. Also, a customer service number has been provided in the WhatsApp message. The message has gone viral on social media and is circulated numerous times in different groups and chats.

Check out the message:

It is being claimed in a #WhatsApp message that the Government of India in collaboration with an organisation is providing work from home opportunities.#PIBFactCheck:



▶️This claim is #FAKE

▶️No such announcement has been made by GOI

▶️Do not engage with such fraudulent links pic.twitter.com/hJ4MhMXphu — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 23, 2021

PIB Fact Check calls it 'Fake'

The Press Information Bureau has refuted such claims and said that the message is fake and no such announcement has been made by the Government of India.

Fake job opportunities in the COVID-19 situation

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, many people are left without a job making it difficult to survive. Taking the advantage of such a situation, many fraudulent messages are being circulated on social media claiming to provide easy jobs with a chance to earn money. However, it is suggested that anyone encountering such instances must verify and check before getting into any such deals. People need to remember that any job-related information provided by the Government or private companies are announced on their official websites or verified social media accounts.

It is also advised to avoid circulating or sharing such messages before verification. Earlier, several similar fake job opportunities were shared on social media platforms, however, later the PIB Fact Check Unit had termed them fake.

