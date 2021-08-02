Fact Check: Is Indian Govt Offering Aadhaar-based Loan Under Pradhan Mantri Yojana?

Since the pandemic broke out, there is a ubiquitous outbreak of fake news on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter. Recently, a forward is going viral on WhatsApp which claims that Aadhaar card-based loan is provided under the Pradhan Mantri Yojana.

The forward says, "Pradhan Mantri Yojana Aadhaar card loan with one per cent interest and 50% discount." The message also carries the phone number '8126974825.'

Refuting the claim, the government on Monday said that the claim is fake. No loan is provided by the central government under any such scheme called 'Pradhan Mantri Yojana', the Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweeted.

"Claim: In a WhatsApp message, it is being claimed that under the Pradhan Mantri Yojana, a loan is being given at one per cent interest through an Aadhaar card. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is false. The loan is not being given by the central government under any such scheme called 'Pradhan Mantri Yojana'," PIB fact check tweeted.

PIB fact check is the government's platform to counter misinformation on government policies and schemes. If you suspect any such information to be fake, you can reach out to PIB at socialmedia@pib.gov.in or +918799711259.

Similar claims in past too

Earlier, a message claiming that the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) business loan has been sanctioned which was received by many people. The message also directed the receiver to click on an unverified link for verification purposes. However, PIB called the message fake.

Another message claimed that Finance Ministry is granting a loan under PM Mudra Yojna with a legal charge of ₹ 2,150. However, the government refuted the claim.

The government and its various agencies have reiterated people several times to act caution against such fake messages. People are advised to verify the source before clicking any link. They are also advised to rely on official information for any such notice.

(Image Credit: Twiiter@PIBFactCheck)