Fact Check: Is Reserve Bank Of India Giving Rs 4.62 Crore On Payment Of Rs 12,500?

The Government of India has frequently disproved fake and bogus claims that surface on social media. Recently, several people have been receiving emails that claim that on payment of Rs 12,500 the person will get Rs 4 crore and 62 lakh on his/her bank account from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Debunking the propaganda, the Central government said that the e-mail is fake. It also informed that the RBI never asks for personal information. "An e-mail allegedly sent by RBI claims to offer Rs 4 crores 62 lakh on payment of Rs 12,500," PIB Fact Check said in a statement, adding, "This e-mail is fake. RBI does not send emails asking for personal information."

An e-mail allegedly sent by RBI claims to offer Rs. 4 crores 62 lakhs on payment of Rs 12,500.#PIBFactCheck



▶️This e-mail is #Fake.



▶️@RBI does not send emails asking for personal information

Read here: https://t.co/i80F7uCKkA pic.twitter.com/QC4p0kLPZH — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 20, 2022

RBI reiterates it never contacts the public via unsolicited phone calls or emails

Additionally, the RBI has, on its website, cautioned the public against fictitious offers. "The Reserve Bank of India has today reiterated that it never contacts the public via unsolicited phone calls or emails asking for money or any other type of personal information. The Reserve Bank does not maintain/give money/foreign currency or any other type of funds to individual or opens accounts for/in the name of individuals. The Reserve Bank has urged the public to remain alert and not to fall prey to frauds or scams perpetrated by individuals who impersonate to be employees of the Reserve Bank of India," the RBI has stated.

The Central Bank has also informed that it does not hold any accounts of individuals. It said that nobody from the RBI calls up people about lottery winnings and funds received from abroad.

"The only official and genuine website of the Reserve Bank of India is www.rbi.org.in and the public may be careful and not get misled by fake websites with similar addresses beginning with ‘Reserve Bank’, ‘RBI’, etc., along with fake logos," it said.