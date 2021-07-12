Fact Check: Is The Indian Territorial Army Inviting Application For Various Posts?

Since the pandemic broke out, ample false information is being spread on social media platforms. Recently, a website claiming to be the official website of the Territorial Army released a notification for recruitment for various posts. Issuing an official statement, the government has debunked the fake news.

Government debunks fake news

The Press Information Bureau's fact check handle said that both the website and the recruitment notification are fake. The fake notification claimed that the recruitment drive will be open till July 15 for the post of Soldier General Duty in various locations.

"A website claiming to be the official website of the Territorial Army is inviting applications for various posts. #PIBFactCheck: This website and recruitment notification are #Fake. For official updates, visit https://jointerritorialarmy.gov.in," the official handle of PIB Fact Check tweeted.

A website claiming to be the official website of the Territorial Army is inviting applications for various posts.#PIBFactCheck: This website and recruitment notification are #Fake.



For official updates, visit: https://t.co/HiBTpIZyim pic.twitter.com/hWnOiEpLMY — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 12, 2021

For Territorial Army official updates, candidates can visit www.jointerritorialarmy.gov.in. For details regarding recruitment in the Indian forces, candidates can refer to www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The fact-checking arm of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) called PIB Fact Check counters misinformation on government policies and schemes. If you suspect any government-related news fake, you can reach out to PIB at to 918799711259 or socialmedia@pib.gov.in.

Fake Website issues notification claiming to offer jobs under Indian govt

Earlier, a similar post went viral claiming to offer employment under the Government of India. The fake notice issued by the 'Bio Chemic Education Grant Commission' was shared on various social media platforms. However, PIB termed it fake.

“A notification issued by 'Bio Chemic Education Grant Commission' is claiming to offer employment under the Government of India. #PIBFactCheck: This organization is #Fake and is projecting itself to be a body of the Government of India,” PIB had tweeted.