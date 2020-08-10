Fact Check: Is The Railway Vacancy 2020 Posted By Avestran Infotech Fake?

Origin

A notice posted on an esteemed daily mentioned about the vacancies in the Indian Railways for 2020. The notification was an advertisement by an agency named Avestran infotech. The ad was posted on August 8th in a prominent newspaper that stated about inviting applications for 5285 posts in categories like Junior assistant, administration post, booking clerk post, gateman, canteen supervisor, clerk, cabin man as well as welder posts. The candidates were asked to submit an online fee of Rs 750 to apply for the posts till September 10th. The agency stated that the candidates would be given an opportunity to work in Indian railways on outsourcing basis under a contract of 11 years.

Republic world did a fact check on the ad by Avestran Infotech regarding Railway recruitment

The PIB department, as well as the Ministry of Railways, recently shared a clarification regarding the same advertisement that was released in the newspaper on August 8th.

The clarification mentioned about the private agency named Avestran infotech and their ad about recruiting employees on behalf of railways with an application fee of Rs 750 as fake.

The ministry of railways mentioned that Railways has issued no such notification and the advertisement is issued illegally and thus it amounts to fraud.

The clarification stated that any recruitment on behalf of Indian railways is shared only by Indian railways department and no other private agency.

.@RailMinIndia issues clarification about an advertisement regarding alleged recruitment in eight categories of posts on #IndianRailways



The said issuance of said advertisement in question is illegal; Railways to initiate strict against the agency



Read: https://t.co/DwVWUX8Ojn https://t.co/SEUO0kNM2z — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 9, 2020

The PR released by PIB also mentioned that any notifications released is given wide publicity through Centralized Employment Notifications (CENs). This CEN are then published in Employment News/Rozgar Samachar sections and notice is given in the National Daily and Local Newspapers. Railways have initiated an investigation on the same ad that was published in the name of Avetsran infotech agency now.

Clarification about an advertisement by a private agency in a newspaper regarding alleged recruitment in eight categories of posts on Indian Railways.



https://t.co/9FmPyOE5wa pic.twitter.com/qLOAv688Qb — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 9, 2020

Google Trends Analysis

A lot of people were seen searching about the Avestran Infotech recruitment 2020 news that mentioned about Railways vacancy recently. The trends are seen to have peaked up on August 8th and have relevant search volumes on August 9th as well. Here is a Google Trends analysis on the same.

