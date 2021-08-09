Last Updated:

Fact Check: Is The Viral Message Consisting Of Padma Awards 2021 Recipients True?

Taking to Twitter, the government's Press Information Bureau Fact Check team debunked the misinformation regarding Padma Awards 2021 recipients.

Padma Awards

The government has issued a clarification regarding Padma Awards 2021. Taking to Twitter, the government's Press Information Bureau Fact Check team debunked the misinformation regarding Padma Awards 2021 recipients. According to the PIB Fact Check, a misleading message is being circulated on WhatsApp messenger that claims to be the official list of Padma Awards 2021 recipients. 

Government debunks misleading information on Padma Awards 2021 

In addition, it also informed that the list circulating is of Padma Awards '2020' and not 2021. Moreover, it also added that the nominations for the Padma Awards 2022 are open till September 15, 2021. It has urged users to find the list on padmaawards.gov.in. 

The Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards will be announced on Republic Day, 2022. In addition, the nominations for the same will be received only through the official Padma Award portal. Earlier in July, PM Modi had asked people to send Padma awards nominations. In a tweet, the Prime Minister had urged people to nominate people doing exceptional work at the grassroots level on the official portal. 

The Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan are among the highest civilian honours awarded by the Indian government on Republic Day's eve after being recommended by a Padma Awards Committee. This committee is headed by the Cabinet secretary has a Union home secretary, secretary to the President and other eminent persons as members. 

