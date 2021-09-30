Fact Check: Is UPSC Officially On Twitter? Government Clarifies

Since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, there has been a flood of misinformation on social media platforms- Twitter, Whatsapp and Facebook. Recently, a handle on the microblogging site claiming to be of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is sharing the civil services exam updates. The bio of the Twitter account that goes by the name "UPSCIndia33" says, "The official Twitter account of Public Service Commission-UPSC. Indian Administrative Service-IAS." Refuting the claim, the government called it a fake account. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) informed that presently UPSC does not have any official Twitter handle. The fake account has been taken down.

"A Twitter account "@UpscIndia33" claims to be the official Twitter handle of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). #PIBFactCheck. This account is #Fake. Presently, UPSC does not have any official Twitter account. For updates, visit: http://upsc.gov.in," PIB Fact Check tweeted.

Has NMC notified students studying abroad for eligibility certificate?

Recently, a public notice went viral claiming that National Medical Commission (NMC) has asked students who began studying in foreign medical institutions on or after January 1, 2019, to obtain an eligibility certificate under the Indian Medical Council Act by December 31, 2021. However, demystifying the claim, the PIB called it "fake."

CBSE to prepare question papers for Class 9 & 11?

Recently, another exam-related message circulated on WhatsApp insisting that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will prepare the question papers for the final exams of Class 9 and Class 11. The fake update also asked schools to share the number of students in Class 9 and Class 11 so that question papers can be handed over to them accordingly. Denying the claim, PIB called the viral message fake. It further made it clear that no such announcement has been made by the board.

Image: @PIBFactCheck-Twitter