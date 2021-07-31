Fact Check: PM Modi Thanked For Mirabai Chanu's Tokyo Olympics 2020 Win? PIB Busts Lie

Amid the pandemic, there is a widespread outbreak of fake news. The spread of misinformation has been witnessed a lot of times on social media platforms. Recently, a banner went viral which shows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being thanked for awarding the Tokyo Olympics 2020 medal to Mirabai Chanu.

“Thank you PM Modi ji for giving a medal to Mirabai Chanu," the Hindi text in the banner read. The banner is being widely shared on social media platforms such as Facebook, Whatsapp and Twitter.

Refuting the claim, the government said that the morphed image is being shared on social media. While sharing the original banner, the PIB Fact Check said that the text at the back of the banner has been digitally altered.

"A #Morphed image is circulating on social media with a claim that a congratulatory banner shows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been thanked for Mirabai Chanu's #Olympics2020 win #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No such text is written on the banner," the Press Information Bureau's fact check handle tweeted.

The image was taken from a press release by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. On July 27, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur held a felicitation ceremony for Mirabai Chanu and her coach Vijay Shara at his residence. The event was attended by Union Ministers, Kiren Rijiju, Sarbananda Sonowal and G Kishan Reddy. Here's the original video from the event.

A historic decision taken to establish National Sports University in Manipur was another big achievement for the northeast region.



I congratulate @mirabai_chanu on behalf of 135 crore Indians and the Parliament, for her achievement - Union Minister @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/r8fGNbheE5 — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 26, 2021

Hence, the claim going viral is fake.

Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai wins India's first medal

Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal for India in the women's 49kg weightlifting category at the Tokyo Olympics on July 24. After returning home, she was accorded a hero's welcome.

Recently, she shared a picture of herself with an Olympics silver medal. "Finally my toil of 4 years came true. The feeling of being able to kiss this medal is inexplicable. Winning this medal is a dream come true for me and I'm still letting this feeling to sink in," Mirabai tweeted.