FACT CHECK: PM Modi's Photo With Nita Ambani Shared By Ex-Prasar Bharati CEO Real?

Image Credits: Twitter - @smitaprakash
An image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting Reliance group’s director Nita Ambani is doing rounds on social media and was also shared by Ex-Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar. In the now-deleted tweet, Jawahar Sircar took a jibe at PM Modi and questioned whether other politicians and leaders would receive the same 'courtesy' as the businesswoman.
It has now emerged that the photo of the Prime Minister and Nita Ambani is morphed and was originally clicked back in 2018. According to reports, the original image shows PM Modi greeting Deepika Mondol from the NGO called Divyajyoti Cultural Organisation and Social Welfare Society. As per reports, Mondol's husband also confirmed that the woman in the original picture was indeed his wife. The original picture had initially appeared in the Amar Ujala article. Here's Jawhar Sircar's deleted tweet:
Following this, Union Minister Anurag Thakur slammed Jawhar Sircar who was appointed as the Prasar Bharati CEO during the UPA regime. Thakur has also sought answers and asked whether Sircar will apologise to the nation. Additionally, he has also questioned Twitter India if it will initiate action against Jawhar Sircar for peddling misleading information.
