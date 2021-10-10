Fact Check: Punjab Regiment Jawans Protesting With Farmers? Govt Clarifies

The Indian Army on Sunday refuted reports that Punjab regiment jawans are protesting against the centre's three farm laws. The army said that the clip going viral on social media platforms showing army jawans standing with civilians under tents claiming that Punjab regiment personnel are protesting with farmers is 'fake'. The forces clarified former servicemen of the unit had arranged tea for serving jawans when they were changing their location from one place to another.

"A video is circulating on social media showing Indian Army Jawans standing with civilians under a tent saying that Punjab regiment soldiers are protesting with some farmers. This is fake news," an army official was quoted as saying by ANI.

A video is circulating on social media showing Indian Army jawans standing with civilians under a tent saying that Punjab regiment soldiers are protesting with some farmers. This is fake news: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/AtXQX5fRZK — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2021

"Ex-servicemen of the unit had arranged tea for the serving personnel while they were moving from one location to another," he added.

Farmers protest

Unhappy with the central government's three farm laws, farmers have been protesting at different locations across the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. The farmers believe that farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020- will do away with the Minimum Support Price (MSP), a claim that has been rejected by the government. Several rounds of talks have taken place between farmers and the Centre but the impasse remains.

Recently, the farmers said that they will intensify their agitation in wake of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which four farmers were killed. Farmers' body, Samyukt Kisan Morcha, said that farmers from several states would gather in the Lakhimpur on Tuesday to mourn the death of four farmers and a journalist. The organisation also threatened to block train services on October 18.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: ANI)