Fact Check: UGC Issued Notice Regarding Offline Exams In Universities Amid Omicron Threat?

A notice has been going viral on social media platforms claiming to be from University Grants Commission (UGC) regarding the exams amid COVID-19. As per the viral notice, offline examinations will be held for all universities semester courses for upcoming exams.

The letter claims, "As all the Colleges and Universities are operating while maintaining COVID-19 protocols so offline examinations can be taken maintaining social distancing at their home centres. So, all the Universities are hereby advised to conduct current and future semester examinations in offline mode with maintaining COVID-19 protocols. Universities are requested to take proper precautionary measures for the preparation of conducting examinations in offline mode."

PIB Fact Check calls the notice fake

Dismissing the fake claim, the Press Information Bureau's Fact Check handle called the notice fake and informed that no such circular has been issued by the UGC.

"A public notice regarding offline examinations in universities is circulating on social media & claims to be issued by @ugc_india #PIBFactCheck: This public notice is #FAKE! University Grants Commission has NOT issued any such notice. For info Link symbolhttps://ugc.ac.in/ugc_notices.aspx," the government said.

A public notice regarding offline examinations in universities is circulating on social media & claims to be issued by @ugc_india#PIBFactCheck:

➡️This public notice is #FAKE!

➡️University Grants Commission has NOT issued any such notice.



For info 🔗https://t.co/7iXW8wa5Ep pic.twitter.com/DxY6QbQtmg — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 12, 2021

The University Grants Commission, which is the statutory body of Higher Education in India, shares decisions about semester exams on its official website. Students and universities can access it at ugc.ac.in.

This is not the first incident of misinformation being spread on social media about exams. In October, a notice went viral claiming to be the date sheet of CBSE first term examinations. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was quick to term it fake.

"It has come to the notice of CBSE that a fake date sheet is being circulated on social media for the forthcoming term 1 exam in Nov 2021, to confuse students of class X and XII. It is clarified that the board has not released any official notification in this regard till now," CBSE had tweeted.

Similarly, a fake notice about the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) exam had gone viral. However, the National Testing Agency (NT) had 'vehemently denied' that no such notice was issued by the agency.

(Image: Twitter @PIBFactCheck)