Last Updated:

Fact Check: Video Claiming Part Of Trident Hotel Collapse Due To Cyclone Tauktae True?

The viral video clip shows a large chunk of a building collapsing on cars parked in a parking lot, claiming to be from Mumbai Trident Hotel at Nariman Point.

Written By
Shloak Prabhu
Cyclone Tauktae

Image: Twitter


CLAIM:

Hotel Trident in Mumbai damaged due to Cyclone Tauktae

CLAIMED BY:

Video circulating on social media and messaging platforms

RATING:

False

TRUTH - O - METER


As Cyclone Tauktae hit the Mumbai Coast on Monday, many instances of damage were reported from the metropolis. The city witnessed heavy rainfall throughout the day as Cyclone Tauktae made its approach towards Mumbai. However, one particular video clip was making rounds on social media. The clip shows a large chunk of a building collapsing on cars parked in a parking lot. The video which soon went viral was being circulated as the one from Mumbai's famous Trident Hotel at Nariman Point. However, the claims were later busted and the video was found out to be from Saudi Arabia. 

Fact-check on the viral video 

As soon as the viral video gained attention, the All India Radio (AIR) News took to its Twitter handle and shared a video shot outside the Trident Hotel. According to AIR, no incident of tree or structure fell on the cars contrary to the viral video's content. AIR also concluded that the video was false and shot at some other place. 

Viral video circulated on social media claims to be from Mumbai's Trident Hotel 

The video was shared by many netizens. While some people acknowledged that it was forwarded on WhatsApp, other claimed that the cyclone had a wind speed of 70 to 90 thereby leading to the damage outside the hotel. 

READ | Cyclone Tauktae weakens after making landfall on Guj coast

Cyclone Tauktae eye landfall completes; weakens after landfall

The landfall process of the eye of extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which had hit Gujarat coast in Saurashtra between Diu and Una around 9 pm, ended around 12 am on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said. There is no report of any casualty so far, officials said. The state government had shifted over two lakh people to safer locations before the cyclone. In a relief to the people, the IMD, in its tweet after midnight, also announced that Cyclone Tauktae has weakened into a "very severe cyclonic storm" from the "extremely severe cyclonic storm". The process of landfall in Gujarat started on Monday around 9 pm with the entry of the "forward sector of the eye of the cyclone Tauktae" into the land near the Union Territory of Daman and Diu with a wind speed of around 150 to 175 kilometers per hour, IMD officials in Gujarat said.

READ | Cyclone Tauktae: Gujarat's coastal areas plunge into darkness

(With PTI Inputs)

READ | Cyclone:Heavy showers, strong winds lash Mumbai; 2 feared dead
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND