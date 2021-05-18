Fact Check: Video Claiming Part Of Trident Hotel Collapse Due To Cyclone Tauktae True?

As Cyclone Tauktae hit the Mumbai Coast on Monday, many instances of damage were reported from the metropolis. The city witnessed heavy rainfall throughout the day as Cyclone Tauktae made its approach towards Mumbai. However, one particular video clip was making rounds on social media. The clip shows a large chunk of a building collapsing on cars parked in a parking lot. The video which soon went viral was being circulated as the one from Mumbai's famous Trident Hotel at Nariman Point. However, the claims were later busted and the video was found out to be from Saudi Arabia.

Fact-check on the viral video

As soon as the viral video gained attention, the All India Radio (AIR) News took to its Twitter handle and shared a video shot outside the Trident Hotel. According to AIR, no incident of tree or structure fell on the cars contrary to the viral video's content. AIR also concluded that the video was false and shot at some other place.

#FactCheck : No incident of tree/structure fall on vehicles is reported near #Trident hotel in #Mumbai. Video circulating on social media is false. Our correspondent reports that, incident was reported at some other place. @MumbaiPolice@mybmc

#cyclonetaukate @AUThackeray pic.twitter.com/Jg52IuD0Aj — AIR News Mumbai, आकाशवाणी मुंबई (@airnews_mumbai) May 17, 2021

Viral video circulated on social media claims to be from Mumbai's Trident Hotel

The video was shared by many netizens. While some people acknowledged that it was forwarded on WhatsApp, other claimed that the cyclone had a wind speed of 70 to 90 thereby leading to the damage outside the hotel.

watsapp fwd saying infront of trident hotel this morning @IndiaWeatherMan pic.twitter.com/2OnmoAG222 — Parag Pai (@equitysoul) May 17, 2021

With the wind speed of 70 to 90 kilometre per hour this is what happened outside hotel Trident Nariman point Mumbai pic.twitter.com/7EdyCnY5e1 — 💝🌹💖jaggirmRanbir💖🌹💝 (@jaggirm) May 17, 2021

Cyclone Tauktae eye landfall completes; weakens after landfall

The landfall process of the eye of extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which had hit Gujarat coast in Saurashtra between Diu and Una around 9 pm, ended around 12 am on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said. There is no report of any casualty so far, officials said. The state government had shifted over two lakh people to safer locations before the cyclone. In a relief to the people, the IMD, in its tweet after midnight, also announced that Cyclone Tauktae has weakened into a "very severe cyclonic storm" from the "extremely severe cyclonic storm". The process of landfall in Gujarat started on Monday around 9 pm with the entry of the "forward sector of the eye of the cyclone Tauktae" into the land near the Union Territory of Daman and Diu with a wind speed of around 150 to 175 kilometers per hour, IMD officials in Gujarat said.

(With PTI Inputs)