Fact Check: Will Centre Give Rs 258,000 To All Girls Below The Age Of 21?

A post from "Sarkari Vlog" YouTube channel is making rounds on social media platforms, claiming that the Central government is providing Rs 258,000 to all girls below the age of 21 under PM Modi's "new scheme".

The post further said that girls can apply from today, and the amount will be credited to their bank accounts. The PIB Fact Check has clarified that the claim about the Centre providing funds to girls is fake.

PIB busts fake news over Centre providing Rs 258000 under a "new scheme"

On Twitter, PIB Fact Check shared the post and termed it as "fake". " "A video on the channel claims that under a new scheme, the central government is providing an amount of Rs 2,58,000 in the bank accounts of all girls below the age of 21," is false. "This is a fraudulent attempt; please be careful," the PIB mentioned.

What does the post claim?

PIB debunks fake claim over PMKAY's scheme

However, this isn't the first time that these types of claims have been made by a YouTube channel or on social media. Earlier, a video on a YouTube channel called "Sarkari Guru" claimed that daughters across the country will get an amount of Rs 150,000 under the "Pradhan Mantri Kanya Ashirwad Yojna." The PIB Fact Check team busted the claim and termed it "fake".

