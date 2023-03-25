GOI Alerts SBI Account Holders Against 'fake' SMS Asking To Update PAN Card Details

The government of India on Friday alerted the citizens that the State Bank of India [SBI] text message asking the account holders to update their PAN card details to avoid getting their accounts suspended is "fake." Press Information Bureau of the Government of India's fact-check team warned in a Twitter post that an inauthentic text message purporting to be from the SBI bank is "fake." It is asking the users to click a suspicious link in order to update their PAN details. The government's PIB team raised a red flag about the text and asked the account holders to be vigilant as they fall victim to scamming and fraud.

"A fake message issued in the name of SBI is asking recipients to update their PAN on a suspicious link to prevent their account from getting expired. Beware of such frauds.SBI never sends emails/SMS asking for personal/banking details," wrote PIB, sharing the image of the scam text message.

A #Fake message issued in the name of @TheOfficialSBI is asking recipients to update their PAN on a suspicious link to prevent their account from getting expired.#PIBFactCheck



✅ Beware of such frauds.



✅ SBI never sends emails/SMS asking for personal/banking details. pic.twitter.com/1u8tFywQcf — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 24, 2023

Scammers share fake link with SBI account holders

Scores of SBI account holders have received a text message from the scammers alleging that their SBI YONO account has been deactivated and that they must update their PAN details to reactivate it. A fake link is shared in the message and the users are encouraged to click on it. The government on Friday strictly advised the account holders of SBI against entering any details or clicking on any given link to avoid getting their personal or bank details getting compromised by the scammers. The alert shared by the PIB reminded the users that SBI “never asks for personal details through messages." While the text message is not from the SBI, it is made to appear so. And the language demonstrates that the bank needs the immediate attention of the account holder. Users are encouraged to report the fake SBI text by simply writing to report.phishing@sbi.co.in, or calling on the bank's helpline digits— 1930.

Banks generally encourage account holders to never share their personal details and OTPs by text or call and, in fact, do not ask for any such information over the phone. Details related to one's account number, debit/credit card number, CVV, or any personal IDs are never demanded by the bank via a text message. Financial institutions ask customers to never open any suspicious links sent via SMS or emails or share any personal/financial credentials within a link. It is advisable, when in doubt, never give out any bank related detail.