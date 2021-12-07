Is Rs 500 Banknote With Green Strip Close To Mahatma Gandhi's Photo Fake? PIB Clarifies

Recently, a video went viral on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter which claimed that banknotes of Rs 500 with the green strip close to Mahatma Gandhi's portrait are fake. It advised people to only accept notes with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-printed security thread away from Gandhi's picture. The government has taken note of the video and has issued a statement with regard to the same.

The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact check handle on Twitter said that the video is fake. It informed that both the notes are valid. "In a video, it is being warned to not accept notes of Rs 500 in which the green strip is not near the RBI Governor's signature but near the picture of Gandhiji. This video is fake, Both the notes are valid."

The PIB also shared a link of the RBI which notifies about the features of Rs 500 notes. The base colour of the note is stone grey and has a motif of "Red Fort" on the reverse. The size of the note is 66mm to 150mm. It has various designs and geometric patterns both at obverse and reverse.

Some Features of Rs 500 notes

See-through with denominational numeral 500

500 in Devnagari font

Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi in the centre

Ashoka pillar emblem on the right

Colour shift windowed security thread with 'Bharat' (Hindi) and RBI.

The note also has the year of printing, Swatch Bharat logo, Language panel and motif of Red Fort.

The note also has some features for the visually impaired like intaglio printing of Mahatma Gandhi, Ashoka Pillar emblem, circular identification mark with micro text 'Rs 500' on the right and five angular bleed lines on both the left and right sides.

RBI Report: Fake Indian currency notes rose by 31 per cent in 2020-21

In May 2021, the RBI in its annual report stated that there had been a surge of 31.3% in counterfeit notes detected in the denomination of new Rs 500 banknotes as compared to previous years. It had also informed that out of the total FAKE Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) identified in the banking sector, 3.9% were detected by India's central bank and 96.1% by other banks.

Image: PTI, Representative