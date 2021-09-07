The government has frequently raised alarm over fake and bogus claims that surface on social media. In order to prevent people from falling for fake schemes, this time the government's PIB Fact Check has debunked yet another claim. According to the PIB Fact Check, fraudsters have started promising people to double their money if they invest it. Moreover, the same is being done under the garb of 'government organisations' wherein the fraudsters present themselves as government officials.

The PIB Fact Check has shared an incident where a person received a fake scheme from a fraudster. As per the PIB tweet, the fraudster claims to be working for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The impersonator has urged the victim to pay Rs 12,500 and has promised to provide Rs 4 crores 62 lakhs in return. Moreover, the fraudster has claimed that an 'online banking manager' will transfer the funds within 30 minutes.

Pay Rs 12,500 and get Rs 4 crores 62 lakhs in return‼️



Well, some things are just too good to be true.



Fraudsters impersonate Government organisations to dupe people of money.



Do not fall for such #FAKE approval letters or schemes in the name of @RBI #PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/0K5VJQISPK — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 6, 2021

As per the PIB video, the document also includes a picture of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das with his picture. It further claims that 'access code fee' provided by the person is 'refundable'. The so-called RBI letter also states that the mentioned statement has been confirmed by securities and registrars. It claims to be a 'statement of guarantee'. Therefore, the PIB Fact Check has urged people to avoid falling for similar fake approval letters or schemes.

Fraudsters demand money in name of Delhi Police

Recently, cybercriminals were using Delhi Police's name in order to trap potential victims. According to the Delhi Police, the fraudsters were using a pop-up message through a computer program that stated:

"Your computer is being blocked owing to the viewing of pornographic content and need to pay."

The pop-up message also demanded Rs 3000 from the user. However, the Delhi Police soon cleared the air around the fake claim. Moreover, the PIB Fact Check also informed the users that it was an attempt at financial fraud. The Delhi Police asked users to beware of the notice.