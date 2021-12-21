Pro-Pakistan Fake News Propaganda Machinery Busted: List Of Banned Pak-sponsored Channels

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an outbreak of fake news. Taking action on the same, the PM Narendra Modi-led government has blocked 20 YouTube channels and two websites for spreading anti-India propaganda. The propaganda channels were identified by intelligence agencies in close coordination with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The government said that the channels and websites belonged to coordinated disinformation operating from Pakistan, which spread misinformation on sensitive issues related to India like Kashmir, Indian Army, Ram Mandir, minority communities in India, General Bipin Rawat, etc.

The government informed that The Naya Pakistan Group (NPG), operating from Pakistan, was running the anti-India disinformation campaign. It had a network of YouTube channels. Some YouTube channels not related to NPG were also banned by the government.

Centre busts Pro-Pak propaganda machinery

The suspended channels had a combined subscriber base of 35 lakh with more than 55 crore views. "Some of the YouTube channels of the Naya Pakistan Group (NPG) were being operated by anchors of Pakistani news channels," Press Information Bureau (PIB) said.

The 'Naya Pakistan Global' posted fake content like "Modi accepted his mistake about Babri Masjid", "Another surprise as son of Yogi Adityanath captured" and "ICJ to take important decision on CAA, NRC, NPR, Article 370". Another YouTube channel named 'Tayyab Hanif' posted misinformation like "America imposed sanctions on Rajnath Singh, Bipin Rawat, Naravane" and "36 Indian islands to become Kashmir".

The YouTube channels related to the NPG group were Fictional, Historical Facts, Punjab Viral, Naya Pakistan Global, The Punch Line, Cover Story, Go Global eCommerce, Junaid Haleem Official, Tayyad Hanif, Zain Ali Official, Mohsin Rajpur Official, Kaneez Fatima, Sadar Durrani, Mian Imran Ahmad and Najam Ul Hassan Bajwa.

The government took action against the YouTube channels under Rule 16 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The Centre noted that most of the content was related to sensitive subjects and were factually incorrect. The content "mainly posted from Pakistan as a coordinated disinformation network (as in the case of Naya Pakistan Group) against India and thus deemed it fit for action under the provisions to block content in case of emergency," the PIB said.

List of Pak-sponsored YouTube channels banned

The Punch Line InternationalWeb News Khalsa TV The Naked Truth News24 48 News Fictional Historical Facts Punjab Viral Naya Pakistan Global Cover Story Go Global eCommerce Junaid Haleem Official Tayyab Hanif Zain Ali Official Mohsin Rajput Official Kaneez Fatima Sadaf Durrani Mian Imran Ahmad Najam Ul Hassan Bajwa

Image: PIB