Will EC Deduct Rs 350 From Bank Accounts If You Don't Vote In Lok Sabha Polls? Fact Check

The Centre's fact check handle on Wednesday shared an alleged news article clipping which claimed that Rs 350 will be deducted from bank accounts of the voters who failed to vote during the Lok Sabha elections which will take place in 2024. Taking to the microblogging site, PIB fact check debunked the fake news and informed that no such step has been taken by the Election Commission.

The message claimed that ECI has already taken permission from the court to implement this step. "If you don't have any bank account then money will be deducted from mobile recharge," it added.

Election Commission shared the fake story and stated, "It has come to our notice that the following fake news is again being circulated in some whats app groups and social media."

The Centre also called it fake news and recommended netizens exercise caution while reading news on social media platforms and verify the authenticity of the source.

This is not the first time that such news has gone viral. In 2019, before general polls, a similar claim spread on social media. However, Election Commission had debunked the reports.

Citizens who are 18-year-old or older are eligible to vote in India. Voting is generally considered a national duty and no penalty is enforced for not exercising their franchise. However, government and EC encourage electors to register their mandate, but the voter has the right to take a final call.

Lok Sabha polls are held once every five years. The next general election is speculated to take place on or before May 2024 to elect 543 members to the lower house of Parliament. In the last polls, BJP-led NDA registered a landslide victory, winning 543 seats while Congress-led UPA won 91 seats.

Image: Twitter-@SpokespersonECI-Twitter