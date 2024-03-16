Medha Shankr made quite the mark with 2023 release 12th Fail. The actress recently marked her ramp debut at the currently ongoing Lakme Fashion Week.

12th Fail Star Medha Shankr Makes Her Runway Debut At Lakme Fashion Week

1/5: Medha Shankr recently turned showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week. / Image: Varinder Chawla

2/5: This stint marked the actress' runway debut. / Image: Varinder Chawla

3/5: Medha made quite the impact earlier last year with her breakthrough performance in the Vikrant Massey led and Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed 12th Fail. / Image: Varinder Chawla

4/5: Her runway debut saw her don a silver grey evening gown with full length mush and cutout details. / Image: Varinder Chawla

5/5: Her film 12th Fail can be streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar. / Image: Varinder Chawla