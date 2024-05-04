The Tamil film industry has produced numerous horror films, offering a thrilling experience for fans. Here are the best Tamil horror movies.

13B To Pindam, Tamil Horror Movies To Watch This Weekend

1/7: Kaatteri is about a group of criminals, seeking treasure, venture into a mysterious hillside village, unaware it's a ghost town, directed by Deekay and written by Deekay./ Image: IMDb

2/7: Aranamai 3 is about the ghost of a wronged mother seeks revenge on a Zamindar and his daughter, but faces opposition from a man, including Sundar C./ Image: IMDb

3/7: Yavarum Nalam is about Manohar and his family move into a new apartment, encountering strange incidents and discovering an album of the same family, sharing a 1977 butchered house./ Image: IMDb

4/7: V. Vignarajan directed and wrote a Andhaghaaram featuring Vinoth Kishan, Arjun Das, and Pooja Ramachandran, as they seek retribution and release from eerie influences./ Image: IMDb

5/7: Chandramukhi 2 is about a wealthy family faces problems and reunites with long-lost relatives to pray for solutions, unaware it reawakens a centuries-old feud between Chandramukhi and Vettaiyan Raja./ Image: IMDb

6/7: Pindam is about a six-year-old girl with speech impairment becomes a vessel for a destructive spirit, directed by Saikiran Reddy Daida, written by Toby Osborne and Karavi Sidhartha./ Image: IMDb

7/7: Pisasu is about a violinist who encounters a paranormal spirit after a girl's death, realizing it's a spirit helping him find the culprit./ Image: IMDb