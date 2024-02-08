Updated January 10th, 2024 at 01:50 IST

24 years of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: Things you didn't know about Hrithik Roshan's blockbuster debut

Hrithik Roshan's debut Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai clocks in 24 years this week. On the occasion, here's a collection of trivia related to the iconic film.