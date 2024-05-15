777 Charlie, Hachi, Entertainment, Lassie Come Home and more movies to watch on OTT if you love dogs.

777 Charlie To Hachi: Movies To Watch If You Love Dogs

1/6: Hachi: A Dog's Tale: It is Based on a true story, that follows the unbreakable bond between a loyal Akita dog and his owner, showcasing the enduring power of love and loyalty./ Image: IMDb

2/6: Lassie Come Home: Set against the backdrop of World War II, the movie follows the extraordinary journey of a faithful collie as she braves countless dangers to reunite with her beloved young owner./ Image: IMdb

3/6: 777 Charlie: In this adventure-comedy, a mischievous stray dog finds himself on a transformative journey with a group of misfits, teaching them the true meaning of friendship and loyalty./ Image: Rakshit Shetty/Instagram

4/6: Entertainment: When a man inherits a fortune from his deceased father, he discovers that his greatest legacy is a mischievous dog named Entertainment. What happens next is the movie all about./ Image: IMdb

5/6: Turner and Hooch: In this cop comedy, a fastidious detective reluctantly teams up with a slobbery yet lovable canine companion to solve a crime, leading to unexpected adventures and heartfelt moments./ Image: IMdb

6/6: Chillar Party: A group of kids in Mumbai befriends a stray dog named Bhidu, sparking a heartwarming tale of friendship, loyalty, and standing up for what's right./ Image: IMDb