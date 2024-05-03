Actors from the film industry have worked at a corporate job and professional degrees, showcasing the diverse backgrounds of artists in the acting industry.

1/7: Ranveer Singh, despite studying Commerce and Economics, pursued creative writing in the United States. After working at an advertising agency and copywriting for O&M and J Walter Thompson. / Image: ranveersingh/Instagram

2/7: Abraham began his modeling career, appearing in Jazzy B's music video. He later worked for Time & Space Media Entertainment Promotions Ltd. and Enterprises-Nexus as a media planner./ Image: Pinterest

3/7: Parineeti Chopra, a UK-based investment banking expert, found her corporate job overlapping with her acting career. After a triple honours degree, she worked as a PR consultant at Yash Raj Films. / Image: parineetichopra/Instagram

4/7: Soha Ali Khan, a London School of Economics graduate, worked as a banker before deciding to pursue acting in her early 20s. Despite her mother's preference for law, her love for theatre and acting. / Image: Varinder Chawla

5/7: Ameesha Patel, a renowned economist, returned to India after a stint in Massachusetts. After earning a Gold medal at Tufts University, she declined a job offer from Morgan Stanley and began her acting/ Image: IANS

6/7: Pannu, a celebrity endorser for Uber, Garnier, Nivea, Kurkure, and Women's Horlicks, runs the event management company "The Wedding Factory" alongside her sister Shagun and friend Farah Parvaresh./ Image: ians

7/7: Bhumi Pednekar made her film debut in Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), earning the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut after six years as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films./ Image: Varinder Chawla