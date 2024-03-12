Adah Sharma took to her social media handle to share behind-the-scene photos from the sets of Bastar: The Naxal Story.

Adah Sharma Shares BTS Photos From The Sets Of Bastar

1/5: Adah Sharma recently took to her Instagram handle to share BTS photos from the sets of Bastar. / Image: Instagram

2/5: Adah Sharma has left no stone unturned to ace her look in the upcoming film Bastar: The Naxal Story./ Image: Instagram

3/5: Bastar: The Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. / Image: Instagram

4/5: Adah Sharma can be seen donning army uniform on the sets of Bastar. / Image: Instagram

5/5: Adah Sharma starrer Bastar will release in theatres on March 15. / Image: Instagram