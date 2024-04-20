As Song Joong Ki gears up for the theatrical release of Bogota City Of The Lost, here are some other shows starring the actor you can watch in the meantime.

Ahead Of Bogota City Of The Lost Release, Other Song Joong Ki Starrer K-dramas To Watch

1/5: Vincenzo: During a visit to his motherland, a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer gives a conglomerate a taste of its own medicine with a side of justice. / Image: Vincenzo

2/5: Reborn Rich: When a loyal employee is murdered and reborn as the youngest son of the company, he seeks revenge on the conglomerate family. / Image: IMDb

3/5: Descendants Of The Sun: A love story between Captain Yoo Shi Jin, Korean Special Forces, and Doctor Kang Mo Yeon, surgeon at Haesung Hospital. Together they face danger in a war-torn country. / Image: Descendants of the sun

4/5: Arthdal Chronicles: In the mythical land of Arth, the inhabitants of the ancient city of Arthdal and its surrounding regions vie for power as they build a new society. / Image: IMDb

5/5: The Innocent Man: Ma-ru is betrayed after his lover leaves him for another man. A few years later, he works as a gigolo and meets a woman who shows interest in him. He uses her to get back at his ex./ Image: IMDb