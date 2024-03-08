Ahead Of Maidaan, Indian Football Movies To Watch

Experience the passion, drama and triumphs of Indian football through the lens of captivating cinema offering a compelling glimpse.

1/6: Jhundh revolves around Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher who has managed to rehabilitate street kids. This movie is directed by Nagraj Manjule and stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ankush Gedam. / Image: IMDb

2/6: Sikandar young boy revolves around 4-year-old Sikandar Raza who gets bullied on his way to his home from a school football match. / Image: IMDb

3/6: Directed by Prakash Jha, and starred by Raj Kiran, Deepti Naval and Satish Anand, this movie is about a coach who instills self-confidence in the youngsters he teaches./ Image: IMDb

4/6: Penalty is the story of a North-east Indian football player who's fighting with the society in order to achieve his dreams. Directed by Shubham Singh, it stars Tasha Bhambra. / Image: IMDb

5/6: Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal is a contemporary fictional story of South Asian community in the UK which plays football. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, this movie is stars John Abraham. / Image: IMDb

6/6: A team of passionate football players goes through some unexpected hurdles while participating in a local tournament in a village. Directed by Kumaran, this movie is starred by Kathir, Roshni Prakash./ Image: IMDb