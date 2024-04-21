Jo Jung-suk starrer Pilot will be out sometime later this year. Ahead of its release, here are some other shows to watch featuring the actor.

1/6: Captivating the King: Lee In becomes king but contends with power struggles; baduk player Kang Hee Soo tries to seduce him but gets seduced instead. / Image: @CJnDrama/X

2/6: Hospital Playlist: Friends since undergrad school, five doctors remain close and share a love for music while working at the same hospital. / Image: Hospital Playlist

3/6: Don't Dare to Dream: A news anchor and meteorologist are constantly at loggerheads with one another. However, both of them start falling in love when things get complicated. / Image: IMDb

4/6: Two Cops: One of the best detectives in Korea finds his body overtaken by the soul of a con artist. Soon, a partnership develops and he falls in love with a rookie reporter. / Image: IMDb

5/6: You Are the Best!: A woman is duped by a con man who promises to make her an actress. However, instead of giving up, she continues to pursue her dream. / Image: IMDb

6/6: Oh My Ghost: The life of Na Bong-sun, a demure assistant chef, turns around when she is possessed by a female virgin ghost who is determined to satiate her libido. / Image: IMDb