Ulajh will make its theatrical debut on July 5. Ahead of its release, here are some other women-oriented films to watch featuring Janhvi Kapoor.

1/5: Ulajh, starring Janhvi Kapoor, will make its theatrical debut on July 5. Ahead of its release, here are some other women-oriented films to watch featuring the actress. / Image: IMDb

2/5: Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl: An ambitious Gunjan Saxena eyes becoming a pilot after. Despite facing reservations, she fulfils her dream and serves the country in the Kargil War. / Image: IMDb

3/5: Good Luck Jerry: The desperate need for money drives Jerry into the world of drug peddling. However, when she tries to quit her dangerous job, her situation worsens. / Image: IMDb

4/5: Mili: Mili Naudiyal works part-time in a restaurant while preparing to secure a job in Canada. However, her life turns into a fight for survival when she accidentally gets locked in a freezer. / Image: Netflix

5/5: Roohi: Bhawra and Kattanni kidnap Roohi on the orders of Guniya, who wants to marry her off to his client. However, things take a paranormal turn when they realise that she is possessed by a demon. / Image: Netflix